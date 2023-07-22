Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.21% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,049,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

