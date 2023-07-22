TD Cowen Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

TD Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,350.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,156.29.

CMG stock opened at $2,098.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,291.63 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,074.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,808.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

