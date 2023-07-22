Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of News worth $18,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in News by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 572,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in News by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 292,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in News by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of News by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,486,000 after buying an additional 2,984,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. News Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.