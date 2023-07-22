Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,964,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 291,882 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 6.92% of Invitae worth $22,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invitae by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitae news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $31,771.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,005 shares of company stock valued at $208,409 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Invitae Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.08.

NVTA opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.74. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 611.14% and a negative return on equity of 285.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Profile

(Free Report)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

See Also

