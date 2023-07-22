Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,414 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Sensata Technologies worth $21,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ST opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

