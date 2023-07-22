Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Lennox International worth $20,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 611,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Lennox International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lennox International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $331.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.45. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.97 and a fifty-two week high of $342.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,129.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120 in the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $272.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.90.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

