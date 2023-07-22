Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Bentley Systems worth $20,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 924,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 89.9% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 98,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,870. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

