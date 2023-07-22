Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 49,387 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,387 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Assurant worth $22,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Assurant by 453.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $129.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.08. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $176.31.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.