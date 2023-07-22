Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,815 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of HF Sinclair worth $19,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.