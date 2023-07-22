Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 354,498 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354,498 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of WestRock worth $23,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

WestRock Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WRK opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

