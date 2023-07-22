Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 350,597 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Bath & Body Works worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,027.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.68.
Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.0 %
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bath & Body Works
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.