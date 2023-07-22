Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 350,597 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Bath & Body Works worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,027.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.68.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.