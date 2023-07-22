Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 181,114 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,114 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Hasbro worth $20,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

