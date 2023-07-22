Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 106.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZI. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,325,700 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

