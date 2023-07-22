Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.90% of Highwoods Properties worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 254.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 716.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIW opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

