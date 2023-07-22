Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $22,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $123,027,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,248,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 555,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 495,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.04.

Shares of SPOT opened at $171.79 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

