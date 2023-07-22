Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.97 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Whirlpool worth $23,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 247.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $149.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $178.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.23.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

