Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.33 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVAFree Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $23,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

