Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $22.48 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,392 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of UGI worth $22,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UGI by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522,707 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,669,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,363,000 after acquiring an additional 197,906 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,745,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in UGI by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,843,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,464,000 after acquiring an additional 123,715 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.25.

NYSE UGI opened at $26.49 on Friday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.19%.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

