Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,125,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042,043 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of Archer Aviation worth $20,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $19,160,020,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 472,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 235,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHR opened at $4.51 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.28.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $5,603,382.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $5,603,382.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,471.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,495,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock worth $25,467,834. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

