Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,136 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.04% of National Health Investors worth $23,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

NHI stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 173.08%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

