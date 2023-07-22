Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.88% of Beam Therapeutics worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $32.07 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.