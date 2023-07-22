Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of CAE worth $18,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CAE by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,596,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,140,000 after buying an additional 1,363,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CAE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,398,000 after buying an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CAE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after buying an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CAE by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,323,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,992,000 after buying an additional 400,469 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after buying an additional 834,889 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CAE opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

