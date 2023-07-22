Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Alcoa worth $19,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

AA opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $58.24.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

