Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Chesapeake Energy worth $21,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

