Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Advance Auto Parts worth $23,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.06. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.