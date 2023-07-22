Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of H World Group worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in H World Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in H World Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in H World Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in H World Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

H World Group Stock Performance

HTHT stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.91 and a beta of 0.99.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.94 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. Analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Further Reading

