Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SEI Investments worth $21,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

