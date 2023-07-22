Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,073 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Repligen worth $22,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Repligen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,615,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $175.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.43. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $134.64 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

