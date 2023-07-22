Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 20,413 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Annaly Capital Management worth $22,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,154,000 after acquiring an additional 800,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 194,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

