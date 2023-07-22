Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,416,314 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416,314 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.67% of Joby Aviation worth $18,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,731,000 after acquiring an additional 468,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,876,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 271,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 441,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $16,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Joby Aviation stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $225,780.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,381.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $41,518.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $225,780.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,381.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,201,206 shares of company stock worth $27,612,958 over the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

