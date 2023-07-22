Strs Ohio Buys 1,294 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,740,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,416,000 after buying an additional 349,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MGM opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $50.25.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

