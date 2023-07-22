Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $101.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Crane Stock Down 0.9 %

CR stock opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Crane by 769.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

