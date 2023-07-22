State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.07. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,766.22% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

