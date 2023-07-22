State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,824 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Terex worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Terex by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $2,134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Terex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Terex Stock Down 0.7 %

TEX stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,966 shares of company stock worth $2,408,280 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.