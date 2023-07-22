State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,942 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Shares of HP stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

