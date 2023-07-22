State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,666 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Enovis worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at $3,940,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Down 0.4 %

ENOV opened at $65.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enovis news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,479.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,108 shares of company stock worth $119,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

