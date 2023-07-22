State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,682 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,054,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,210.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $54.56 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.