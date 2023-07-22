State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,591 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.31% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE UHT opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $671.92 million, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.52.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,548.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

