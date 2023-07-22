State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 169,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Vector Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,010,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 84,738 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Stock Performance

VGR opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $334.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Insider Activity at Vector Group

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

