State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of SLM worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in SLM by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $16.50 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

