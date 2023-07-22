Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

IONS stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONS. StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.