Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $343,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $122.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

