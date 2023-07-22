Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $354,547,000. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after acquiring an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,443,000 after acquiring an additional 141,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,243,000 after acquiring an additional 120,460 shares in the last quarter.
Ferrari Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of RACE opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.82 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Bank of America upped their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.20.
Ferrari Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrari
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.