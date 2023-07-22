Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 3,355 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $4,957,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,017,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,137,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,701,928 shares of company stock worth $111,371,687. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

APO opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

