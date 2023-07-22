Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 10,394 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

About First Horizon



First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

