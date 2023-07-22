Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $719,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

FITB stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

