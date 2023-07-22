Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

