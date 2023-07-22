Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,955 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Revolution Medicines worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 110.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 77.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 20.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc now owns 338,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 316,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,102 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $52,318.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,239 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $31,148.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,436.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,102 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $52,318.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $114,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

