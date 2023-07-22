Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Lowered by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $291.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

