Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Lowered by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.'s holdings in Public Storage were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $291.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Profile



Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

