Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Paylocity worth $21,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Down 0.8 %

PCTY stock opened at $222.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.45. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,031 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,162. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.47.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.